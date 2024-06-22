The top seven "loveliest" high streets in the UK have been revealed in a list by The Times.

The list features the country's "buzziest" high streets including from within London, Lincolnshire and even our very own Pembrokeshire.

The top 7 loveliest high streets in the UK

The loveliest high streets in the UK, according to The Times, are:

Lymington, Hampshire Narberth, Pembrokeshire North Berwick, East Lothian Corbridge, Northumberland Greenwich, London Royal Hillsborough, Co Down Stamford, Lincolnshire

The Pembrokeshire high street named among the loveliest in the UK

Narberth was the only high street in Wales to feature on The Times' list.

The Pembrokeshire high street was commended for being "colourful" and for its range of Georgian and Edwardian-era shops.

Explaining Narberth's spot on the list, The Times said: "Pretty Pembrokeshire is better known for its fresh-air pursuits, but if you would prefer to potter while the others hike (Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is just next door), then Narberth high street is the place for you.

"In colourful collusion, all the owners of the Georgian and Edwardian-era shops have painted them in rainbow shades; stop at Golden Sheaf Gallery — dashing in daffodil yellow — to buy Welsh-made crafts, jewellery and contemporary art (goldensheafgallery.co.uk).

"Just behind the gallery, up Back Lane, seek out the Malthouse, which is filled to its exposed rafters with antiques and vintage goodies (malthouseantiqueswales.co.uk).

"Walkers can pack a picnic at Ultracomida deli and restaurant, which sells great Welsh and European cheeses (ultracomida.co.uk), then return post-hike to Top Joe’s Townhouse where the high street B&B will fortify them with big bathtubs and a hot breakfast."