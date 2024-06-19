This pioneering test aims to reduce blood transfusion side effects for those with inherited blood disorders, primarily sickle cell disorder and thalassaemia.

The initiative was declared on World Sickle Day, June 19, by the Welsh Blood Service alongside the Hereditary Anaemia Service in Wales.

Regular blood transfusions often play an integral part in the treatment plans for patients with these disorders.

However, increased numbers of transfusions can coincide with a greater chance of side effects.

These effects are less likely if a patient's blood type closely matches that of the blood donation.

While types O, A, B, and AB are widespread, there are 45 recognised blood types, some quite rare due to various factors including ethnicity.

The new cutting-edge test employs DNA analysis to discover the most compatible blood for patients with complex requirements.

It is anticipated to be particularly beneficial for patients with black, Asian, mixed race or ethnic backgrounds.

Sickle cell disorder is more prevalent in people of Black African and Caribbean heritage and can cause serious organ damage and severe pain.

Thalassaemia patients, typically of Asian, Middle Eastern, or Southern Mediterranean descent, often suffer from intense anaemia which can be fatal if untreated.

Transfusions, although life-saving, can cause around a fifth of patients to develop antibodies against certain blood groups.

Consequently, this may result in treatment delays and occasionally, blood transfusion reactions.

Dr Indu Thakur, consultant paediatric haematologist at the Welsh Blood Service said: "This is a world-leading service that’s recently been introduced in England and now here in Wales.

"It will help transform how we care for and improve outcomes for patients with sickle cell disorder and thalassaemia.

"This new service will mean patients with sickle cell disease and thalassaemia are now eligible for this new blood test.

"This change will help us develop better blood matching, minimise the risk of transfusion reactions and reduce other serious complications.

"I encourage anyone eligible to speak to their clinical professionals about this test and to take advantage of this new service."

Giggs Kanias, a thalassaemia patient, spoke about the significance of the new test, saying: "This new test could really help people with disorders like mine."

Mr Kanias requires regular blood transfusions for survival, having received more than 1,000 to treat his condition.

He added: "I am so thankful to the incredible people who give blood and to the hospital clinicians who continue to support me.

"I never underestimate the difference these people have made to my life and how grateful I am to each and every one of them.

"Without their generosity, I wouldn't be here today, I wouldn't be a dad, or have had the opportunity to see my daughter grow up."

In conclusion, Dr Thakur emphasises the need for diversity among donors, stating: "The population diversity in Wales is increasing and as it does, we expect a rise in patients with sickle cell disorder, thalassaemia and other inherited anaemias.

"I would urge anyone from a black, Asian, mixed minority or ethnic background to consider signing up to become a donor and helping more people in need, like Giggs."