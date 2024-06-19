TK Maxx and HomeSense have been forced to issue a recall after insects were found in some of their tea products.
The retailers have issued a recall on selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) urging anyone who has purchased the products to not consume them and return them immediately.
The recall comes after some of the brand's teas were found to contain insects making them unsafe to consume.
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - TK Maxx and Homesense recalls Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas because of the presence of insects #FoodAlert https://t.co/B5yso85jSf pic.twitter.com/JXn9Z7lHUe— Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 18, 2024
Full list of tea products found to contain insects
The Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas affected by the recall are:
- Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas - Calm & Relax (60g) - batch codes: 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207
- Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas - Chamomile (40g) - batch codes: 5887 and 6111
- Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Sleepy (40g) - batch codes: 6058, 6102 and 6125
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.
"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products", the FSA explained.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Major food importer issues recall and 'do not eat' warning due to risk of meningitis
- 'Stop using immediately' warning to parents as pram recalled due to risk of injury
- Major supermarkets issue 'do not eat' warnings including Tesco, Morrisons & Aldi
- Food Standards Agency ‘confident’ it has found the source of E. coli outbreak
What to do if you have purchased these products
If you have purchased any of these Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas, the FSA has said to "not consume them" and return them to any TK Maxx or HomeSense store for a full refund.
For more information contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or customerservice@tjxeurope.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here