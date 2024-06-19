Billed as ‘Europe’s largest multi-sport festival’, the event features swim, bike and run over a variety of distances, with the elite athletes completing all three disciplines at maximum distance to earn the coveted Long Course Weekend medal.

Road disruption

Pembrokeshire County Council is advising that some road disruption is expected, with alterations to bus services.

A number of roads around the wider Tenby area will be closed or closed one way during the Wales Sportive on Saturday, June 22.

The A40 and A477 are not closed for the event.

The A478 Narberth to Kilgetty is also fully open.

Saturday's roadmap. (Image: Activity Wales Events)

The event, as last year, will be based at The Salterns car park – this has removed road closure restriction from Tenby town centre.

There are also road closures planned around Tenby to Pembroke during the Wales Marathon on Sunday, June 23. These road closures are on a rolling programme between 9.30am and 4pm.

Sunday's roadmap. (Image: Activity Wales Events)

Full and updated details are available on the Long Course Weekend website.

Spectators are reminded that dog restrictions at North Beach remain in place.

Further information for careers needing access to their clients in the areas affected is also available online, with vehicle passes distributed by care organisation managers.

Some bus services cancelled

Changes to local bus services will be in place due to the Long Course Weekend road restrictions.

The South Pembs Fflecsi will run a limited services to some locations and delays are likely.

Saturday, June 22

351 (Tenby-Kilgetty-Amroth-Pendine) – NO SERVICE

381 (Haverfordwest-Narberth-Kilgetty-Saundersfoot-Tenby)– NO SERVICE

Tenby Coaster (Tenby-Saundersfoot) – NO SERVICE

349 (Haverfordwest-Neyland-Pembroke Dock-Pembroke-Tenby) – Unable to serve Pembroke Dock to Tenby until after 1pm.

356 (Milford Haven-Neyland-Pembroke Dock-Pembroke-Monkton) – Unable to serve Pembroke and Monkton until after 1pm 387/8 (Coastal Cruiser) – Unable to operate until 11am.

Sunday, June 23