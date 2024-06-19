Michael Carruthers, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.

Carruthers was alleged to have assaulted a man at an address on Vine Road in Johnston on June 15.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant was also charged with resisting a police officer in the execution of his duties at the same address, and assaulting a second police officer in Haverfordwest.

The court heard that Carruthers was drunk at the time of the offences and had been released from prison that day.

He pleaded guilty to each offence on June 17.

Carruthers was jailed for a total of 20 weeks, and was ordered to pay a total of £100 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.