A Men’s Shed and a craft cabin are being set up in Kilgetty, thanks to National Lottery funding.

Men’s Sheds originated in Australia in the early 2000s, and were developed to tackle growing concerns of social isolation amongst the male population.

The craft cabin will be provide a venue for small groups from the flourishing Kilgetty Craft Group, and both buildings will operate from the Kilgetty Begelly Community Centre car park on Carmarthen Road, Kilgetty.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds visited Kilgetty last Saturday.

There she met members of the Rural Futures ‘My Square Mile’ steering group who are managing the project, and local county councillor Alistair Cameron, who is also Welsh Lib Dem candidate for Mid and South Pembrokeshire.

Ms Dodds said: “I will be interested in seeing how both buildings will enable local residents to socialise and pursue their hobbies and interests.

Cllr Cameron said: ““Kilgetty, Begelly and the surrounding areas have a strong community spirit with many local activities. These two buildings will greatly add to what is available locally.”