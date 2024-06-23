This week's Western Telegraph Camera Club gallery has got the 'aah' factor again, thanks to two cute bird pictures.

A  lovely embrace between a swan and their cygnet, plus a close-up of a very friendly robin are amongst the shots being spotlighted here.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Fantastic foxgloves

What a lovely sight on the walk to Abermawr.

Rockin' robin

A beautiful little feathered friend.

Marina mood

Peaceful times at Milford Marina.Peaceful times at Milford Marina. (Image: Aaron Clayton)

On the up

Big moon rising.Big moon rising. (Image: Elaine Costello)

Strumble stroll

A walk on Strumble Head.Awalk on Strumble Head. (Image: Angela Williams)                                                                                       

Woodland walk

Sunlights creates a dappled path through woods at Maenclochog.Sunlight creates a dappled path through woods at Maenclochog. (Image: Suchitra Vijay)