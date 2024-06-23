A lovely embrace between a swan and their cygnet, plus a close-up of a very friendly robin are amongst the shots being spotlighted here.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Fantastic foxgloves

What a lovely sight on the walk to Abermawr. (Image: Thomas Morris)

Rockin' robin

A beautiful little feathered friend. (Image: Maggie Leeming)

Marina mood

Peaceful times at Milford Marina. (Image: Aaron Clayton)

On the up

Big moon rising. (Image: Elaine Costello)

Strumble stroll

Awalk on Strumble Head. (Image: Angela Williams)

Woodland walk

Sunlight creates a dappled path through woods at Maenclochog. (Image: Suchitra Vijay)