Travelling with your pooch in the car can be easier said than done.

Owners have to consider and plan a few key things before setting off in order to ensure a comfortable trip.

From how to restrain your dog legally and safely to how many toilet breaks they might need, a pet parent's job is never done.

But no matter how much you prepare, there is one common problem that can make things turn a little messy - motion sickness.

Do dogs get car sick?





Unfortunately, car sickness in dogs is very common especially in puppies, according to Johanna Buitelaar-Warden, Dog Crate Expert at Lords and Labradors.

Johanna continued: "Some dogs have more motion sensitivity than others, the rocking motion affects the inner ear leading to nausea and vomiting."

The expert explained that the stress and anxiety of the journey can cause some dogs to take a turn.

There are other things that cause car sickness in dogs though including poor ventilation and higher-than-normal temperatures.

Can dogs be cured of car sickness?





In bad news for owners, there is unfortunately not a cure for our pet's car sickness.

There is a possibility that puppies and younger dogs will grow out of it.

However, it cannot be cured in more mature dogs.

That being said, there are steps you can take to help prevent or minimise its effects.

How to stop car sickness in your dog

Johanna has shared some of her expert tips to help alleviate your dogs symptoms and prevent the sickness in the first place.

1. Avoid feeding your pet at least 2-3 hours before they travel.

2. Stop for as many toilet breaks as possible, for a necessary motion break for your pet.

3. Travel medication is available from your vet, for pets who suffer from severe cases of car sickness.

4. Ensure the temperature remains cool and there’s a flow of air throughout the vehicle.

5. Ease them into car travel gently, by starting with small journeys and building up to longer trips.

6. For pets who are regularly car sick, lay down absorbent puppy pads.

Does your dog get car sick? How do you help them? Let us know in the comments.