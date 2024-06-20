Erin Morgan, 17, is not only the resort’s first female to fill the ancient role, but she will also be doing so at the side of her father – town mayor Dai Morgan.

The Pembrokeshire College student is fulfilling the wishes of Tenby’s most illustrious town crier of recent years, the late John ‘Yobbler’ Thomas, that a young person should pick up the crier's bell.

Proud debut

Erin's first official engagement as town crier was to accompany her dad, as mayor, to Tenby’s D-Day procession to Castle Hill, where she opened the beacon lighting ceremony by reading the official D-Day International Tribute.

And she wasn't the only new face in the mayoral party, as making his debut as Sergeant at Arms was former Yeoman of the Guard Spike Abbott.

Erin's appointment as town crier came at the previous Tuesday’s town council meeting.

Tenby is 'a special place'





There she told councillors of the importance to her of Tenby being 'a special place',with the role of town crier being an important part of the town's traditions.

A young leader with Tenby Guides, Erin added that she would love to see the youth of the town more involved and hopes as town crier to help the town council bring the community together.