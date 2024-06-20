Dale Ginn had been in a relationship with a woman for around 14 months, but they broke up on October 1 last year, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

She went to Ginn’s address, on New Road, to collect her cat and her things, however he “started to become angry”.

Ginn told her she “wouldn’t be getting anything else”, Mr Simpson said.

The defendant then advanced on the woman, who backed away and was so scared that she called 999.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Ginn grabbed his ex-partner by her hair and pushed her in to the kitchen. He then hit her in the face. He then pushed her out of the house through the back door.

After the woman loaded her things into her car, Ginn “came to the car door crying”, but she was unable to make out what he was saying, Mr Simpson said.

Ginn was arrested shortly after 10am that morning, and gave a prepared statement in his interview denying that he grabbed the woman’s hair, pushed her, or either punched or slapped her.

As a result of the attack, the woman was left with red marks on her neck and cheek.

In a statement read out by Mr Simpson, the victim said: “I never thought I’d ever be traumatised by the person I thought loved me.

“I still feel in fear when I’m alone in the house.”

The 34-year-old defendant, who had no previous convictions, initially pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and strangulation, but later switched his plea and admitted battery. The prosecution deemed this plea acceptable.

Hannah George, in mitigation, said Ginn’s actions were “out of character”.

“He is otherwise a hard worker and a committed father of two children of his own,” she said.

“This is someone who reacted to the end of the relationship in a wholly inappropriate way.

“He accepts the relationship is now over.”

Ms George said Ginn, who was diagnosed with autism in 2010, has since sought out “supportive assistance”.

“He wants to put that chapter of his life behind him and move on”.

Addressing Ginn, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “You lost your temper and reacted in a violent way.

“Your violence was directed at a woman which, in my book, is a cowardly act on the part of any man.

“You didn’t even have the guts to admit for a long time what you had done. It was only after a deal was offered to you that you pleaded guilty to the battery matter.”

Ginn was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

His victim was granted a two-year restraining order against him.