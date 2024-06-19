Dyfed-Powys officer are seeking any independent witnesses who may be able to assist with the investigation.

The incident took place in Tesco in Haverfordwest at around 7.30am on Tuesday June 11.

A police spokesperson said: "One male, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Did you witness the assault or have any information that could help officers with their investigation? If so, get in touch, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."

The crime reference to quote is 24000517855.