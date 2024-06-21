Karen Wood of Dragon LNG offered students Imogen and Thomas the chance to create visualisations representing the company's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2029.

Dragon LNG is based in Pembrokeshire and plays a significant role in the UK's energy set-up, providing 10 per cent of the nation's natural gas needs.

The company, which handles up to 96 cargoes of LNG annually, has been providing reliable and flexible services since 2009.

Under their course tutor Louise, the students, studying Extended Diploma Graphic Design and Illustration, took the opportunity with both hands.

They started in November 2023, and attended a series of progress meetings at their college and at Dragon LNG's Waterston site.

Their main task was to interpret and visually represent Dragon's five strategic targets – called North Stars – which form the backbone of the company's push for sustainability.

Managing director Simon Ames said: "The development of the graphics for the 5 North Stars is a critical component in realising the Dragon’s vision.

"These visuals not only articulate the key steps needed to achieve our ambition of net zero and renewable energy goals whilst ensuring energy security, but also play a pivotal role in inspiring and engaging stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is aligned and motivated towards out ambitious journey."

He praised the students', saying: "Tom and Imogen’s outstanding work in creating these representations will aid in communicating our terminal’s strategic direction effectively and compellingly."

The project was balanced with their college assignments and applications for university places.

On reflecting on her experience, Imogen said: "I was incredibly honoured when I got asked to work on such a big project.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work in a professional environment, as not many people get a chance like this."

Thomas added: "Although we were both working on it throughout almost all of our college year, I am so happy that I got to do this project."

On May 20, Imogen and Thomas delivered a presentation and revealed the final designs to the management team.

In recognition of their hard work, the company presented both students with an iPad and stylus.

In closing, Cath, curriculum area manager for creative arts & industries at Pembrokeshire College, said: "We are all so very proud of Imogen and Tom.

"They've demonstrated professionalism, creativity, and critical traditional drawing skills and digital design finesse throughout this project."