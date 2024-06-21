Cosheston, near Pembroke, raised a mammoth £4,300 on June 15 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The usually serene village was bustling with visitors attracted by open gardens and festivities near the estuary.

Grandiflora nursery and Milford Haven Port Authority sponsored special signage, floral displays and a pot display at The Cross, Cosheston to guide the hordes of visitors.

The day saw the village hall brimming with customers at a plant stall and a range of cakes and teas presented by Cosheston WI and community members.

Highlights of the day included a display of porcelain flower craft work by resident, Ela Robinson, and a raffle sponsored by community businesses that raised £600 alone.

Demonstrations on creating a sedum basket and simple floral display were also in the afternoon's agenda.

The event’s organisers, Jane and Alan Mason, expressed their gratitude, saying: "Many thanks to the friendly people of Pembrokeshire who came from all over the county and as far afield as Derbyshire to visit our gardens.

"We must have had several hundred people coming to the village and also thanks to over 66 members the local community who came together to provide marshals, programme sales, signs plants and cakes."