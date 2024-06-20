The defendants were charged with offences including criminal damage, driving without a licence or insurance, and speeding.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

GEOFFREY HICKEY, 23, of Trafalgar Road in Tenby, admitted causing damage to three cars belonging to a man in Pembroke Dock.

Hickey damaged a Vauxhall Astra, a Seat Leon, and a Smart MCC on April 1 on Bethel Road.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

Hickey was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. No additional requirements were made as Hickey is currently serving a community order for stealing an e-scooter and riding it whilst drunk – which was committed after the criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay the owner of the cars £820 in compensation and must pay £85 in costs.

NIKITA THOMAS, 38, of Dan Y Bryn in Fishguard, has been banned from the roads for driving without a licence or insurance.

Thomas was alleged to have been driving Fiat Panda at The Commons car park in Pembroke on May 26.

She was accused of driving without a licence or insurance, and refusing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of committing a driving offence.

Thomas was also charged with failing to surrender to bail at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

The defendant appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on June 17, where she pleaded guilty to each offence.

She was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which she must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Thomas was disqualified from driving for 17 months, and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

RYAN BLANDFORD, 38, of Victoria Road in Pembroke Dock, was caught speeding near Robeston West.

Blandford was driving a Seat Exeo at 51mph in a 40mph local traffic order on October 3.

He switched his plea to guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 17.

Blandford was ordered to pay a £66 fine, £150 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.