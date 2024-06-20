The Waverley will arrive in Milford Haven on Saturday evening after a cruise of the Gower Peninsula and the Pembrokeshire coast, taking in Caldey Island and Skokholm.

The world’s only seagoing paddle steamer will then leave from Milford Haven at 6pm on Saturday evening for a cruise of the River Cleddau and St Anne’s Head, arriving back in port for 9pm.

(Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The following evening she will cruise St Brides Bay and round the islands of Skokholm, Skomer and Ramsey Islands. This cruise leaves at 11.15 am and arrives back at Milford Haven at 4.15pm.

The distinctive PS Waverley, with her eye-catching red, white and black funnels, is 73 metres long and weighs 693 tonnes.

(Image: Contributed)

Named the National Flagship of the Year for 2024, the 1947-built Waverley was once a regular visitor to Pembrokeshire and beyond, offering day excursions across the Bristol Channel.

In the last 20 years, the much-loved vessel has undergone a £7m heritage rebuild. She was purchased for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society and has had £60m spent on her restoration and upkeep since.

This is her third visit to Pembrokeshire this year after a successful maiden season in 2023.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Earlier this month the Waverley sailed from Tenby for a Gower cruise. The iconic vessel arrived in sunshine accompanied by a flotilla of smaller craft.

A cruise from Fishguard to New Quay last month had to be cancelled due to weather conditions. However, visitors still flocked to Fishguard harbour to see the iconic vessel and to wave her off.

There are still tickets available for Saturday evening’s cruise. However, the Sunday excursion is sold out.

See waverleyexcursions.co.uk, linked above, for more.