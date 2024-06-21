The medieval Pembroke Castle played host to the RNLI's Lifeboat Festival, marking 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) saving lives at sea.

Gates opened to allow the public a chance to meet lifesavers and gain knowledge on water safety from the RNLI Water Safety team.

There was live music and entertainment throughout the day (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

Adding to the festivities, visitors enjoyed live music from a variety of performers such as Goodwick Brass Band, Henry Tudor School, Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir, and folk rockers Razor Bill, among others.

The RNLI, with a history dating back two centuries, has established an impressive track record of life-saving operations.

The service, in its 200-year span, has saved 146,452 lives across the UK.

This significant achievement equates to two lives saved every day since the charity's establishment, a fact which was celebrated during the festival.

There was a chance to meet lifeguards (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

Founded in a London tavern on March 4, 1824, following an appeal by Sir William Hillary, the RNLI has faced numerous challenges since its inception.

Despite facing shipwrecks, natural disasters, financial difficulties, and even two World Wars, the organisation has continually made a significant contribution to maritime safety.

It's undeniable that the technology and equipment utilised by the RNLI has undergone vast enhancements over the past 200 years.

Early oar-powered vessels have been replaced with advanced technology-packed boats.

Notably, all of these vessels are now constructed in-house by the charity.

Similarly, crew members' protective gear has evolved significantly, compared to the simple cork lifejackets of the 1850s.

Today, the RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations, with four on the River Thames, and upkeeps seasonal lifeguards on over 240 beaches around the UK and Ireland.

Visitors were able to learn all about the RNLI's work (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

Additionally, it designs and builds its own lifeboats, and runs water safety programmes domestically and internationally.

Importantly, the charity's dependence on volunteers and public contributions has remained constant throughout the years.

The RNLI is primarily sustained by volunteers who dedicate their time to saving lives, and by voluntary donations from the public.

For anyone interested in funding this life-saving service, donations can be made directly to the RNLI.