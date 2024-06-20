On June 15, the Inner Wheel Club of Milford Haven hosted the gathering to fundraise for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) and other charities.

Widely recognised for providing invaluable emotional backing to service personnel and their families after retirement, SSAFA was the main beneficiary of funds collected.

Sir Dennis Parker KBE CBE OBE DCM told attendees about the charity and its operation.

Meanwhile, Captain Mike Peake presented a captivating and light-hearted talk about the chronicles of Milford Haven Waterway.

The mayor of Milford Haven and deputy mayor, along with Brenda Scourfield, Inner Wheel District 15 chairwoman, were in attendance.

Boasting more than 9,000 members in Great Britain and Ireland and more than 400 clubs with more than 120,000 members in 4,000 Inner Wheel Clubs globally, the Inner Wheel is one of the largest international women's voluntary service organisations in the world, dedicating millions of hours of service annually.

This year, Inner Wheel marked its centenary with various celebrations, including the launch of the Margarette Golding yellow rose at the Chelsea Flower Show and a centenary lunch in London.