The Twr y Felin art hotel is hosting an evening of Latin American music, featuring Raul Speek's Latin Kings Band, on Saturday, June 29.

Born in Guantanamo, Cuba, Mr Speek resides in Wales as a renowned musician and artist. He moved to the UK in 1991 and now lives and works in Wales.

The evening will see the band perform Cuban music as well as a selection of original jazz compositions.

The performance will take place between 7pm and 9pm and the band will be surrounded by specially commissioned artwork.

Tickets are available at the Twr y Felin website for £14 per person.

For more information, call 01437 725 555.