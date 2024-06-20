After securing a new meeting place in the Menshed, Haverfordwest, they’re keen to welcome railway enthusiasts of all levels, from seasoned hobbyists to intrigued beginners.

The club, which was originally founded as Pembrokeshire Model Railway Club in 1972, is launching a fresh start with a new OO Gauge Finescale layout, handmade by a man from Carew.

Throughout its history, the club members have shown resilience, bouncing back from multiple relocations, including a move from its original home behind the Milford Arms and a temporary stay in a church hall.

Their setups, ranging from a classic Hornby Dublo 3 Rail layout to recreations of the Haverfordwest station, mirror the club's dedication to the hobby.

The club's upcoming exhibition at the West Wales Model Railway Exhibition, Llwyncelyn near Aberaeron, on August 11, 2023, will feature an interpretation of a 1970s National Coal Board railway stretch, designed by treasurer Ron Weatherall.

Meetings are set every Wednesday, with adjustable times for summer and winter seasons and are held upstairs in the Menshed, Haverfordwest.

Interested parties can reach out via Facebook or email at wordpress@pmrc.welshbrook.com.