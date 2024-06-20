A Pembrokeshire fundraising group has donated £6,000 to a cancer charity.
Letterston Friends of Tenovus recently presented the sum to Tenovus Cancer Care.
The money, a result of multiple fundraising events throughout the year, was handed over at the group's golf tournament at Priskilly Golf Club.
Despite being a small cohort, the community's generosity enabled significant contributions towards Tenovus, which dedicates its efforts to supporting cancer patients and progressing crucial cancer research.
The group expressed gratitude for the community's support in aiding the lives of those suffering from cancer.
