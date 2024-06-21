Terry Judkins, 55, previously appeared at Swansea Crown Court in May, where he pleaded guilty to two offences.

Judkins admitted making two Category C indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child – both dated between September 27, 2018, and August 5, 2021.

He denied possessing extreme pornographic images depicting bestiality.

Judkins had also been charged with making 52 Category A – the most serious – indecent images of children between September 27, 2018, and August 5, 2021, however this had been adjourned for further consideration of the evidence.

Judkins, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, returned to Swansea Crown Court on June 20 and admitted the Category A offence.

Prosecutor Helen Randall told the court that analysis of Judkins' mobile phone showed that he had also been distributing images.

The defendant pleaded guilty to distributing two Category A images on July 25, 2020, but denied distributing one Category A image on August 29, 2020.

Ms Randall said these pleas were acceptable, and a trial would not be sought on the remaining charges.

Judge Catherine Richards ordered a pre-sentence to be prepared, and Judkins was granted bail until his sentencing on July 15.

“All options will be open to the court. That will include immediate custody,” she warned the defendant.