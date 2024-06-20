Cadbury is responsible for a range of chocolates including Boost, Crunchie, the classic Dairy Milk as well as Creme Eggs.

Arguably one of the most popular chocolates in its range however is Freddos.

The price of Freddo chocolate bars always used to be 10p.

But over the years, due to inflation, the prices of Freddo chocolate have begun to increase.

The price of a Freddo in 2024 is 25p, but it has been as high as 36p in the past.

Cadbury Freddo chocolates to return to 'original' price of 10p at Morrisons

Morrisons is set to go "back in time" this summer as it returns Cadbury Freddo chocolate bars to their "original" price of 10p.

The supermarket chain said while the chocolate treat typically retails for 25p, to celebrate Morrisons 125th anniversary and 200 years of Cadbury it would be reducing the price to just 10p for a limited time, allowing customers to save 60%.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

Confectionery Buying Manager at Morrisons, Mike Kenny, said “We’re bringing back a sweet taste of nostalgia to celebrate our 125th anniversary and we’re thrilled to be able to offer everyone’s favourite Freddo bar for just 10p.

"The offer won’t be available for long, so customers will need to be quick at nabbing themselves a bar, or two, or three!”

Morrisons 10p Freddos will be available in-store across the UK for a limited time only - from June 21 to 24.

Fans have been quick to share their excitement about the news via social media.

One person, commenting on a post on Facebook group Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK, said: "omg is it 2005 again?"

Another added: "This is the price it should be."

While a third person commented: "Pick me a box up pls."

This latest offer comes just a few months after Sainsbury's lowered the price of Freddos to 10p as part of a similar promotion celebrating 200 years of Cadbury.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo chocolate bars will be available at Morrisons for 10p from June 21 to 24.