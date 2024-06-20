Dyfed-Powys Police were called following a crash on Yspitty Road in Bynea at around 2.45pm on June 16.

A male motorbike rider died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and anyone has any information which could help the police is asked to get in touch.

In particular, anyone who was travelling along Yspitty Road or the A484 at the relevant time, especially those with dashcams, have been asked to contact the police.

“It is believed that a yellow Daytona Triumph motorcycle collided with the central island and, sadly, the male rider died at the scene,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

“The road was closed and reopened at about 10.20pm.”

You can report information to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*533356.