Jake Bowman-Davies, 26, of Lighthouse Drive in Llanstadwell, had previously appeared in court in January charged with a series of violent offences.

Bowman-Davies was accused of assaulting his partner and damaging her mobile phone in Milford Haven on December 17.

He was also alleged to have then strangled his partner’s mother, and was accused of assaulting her father – both also on the same date.

He denied each of these charges.

Bowman-Davies was granted bail, but has since been remanded in to custody after breaching his bail.

He returned to Swansea Crown Court on June 20, where he pleaded guilty to the strangulation offence.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said this plea was acceptable, and asked for the remaining charges to lie on the defendant’s file.

The previous trial date of July 16 was vacated, and he will instead return to court to be sentenced on July 12.

Judge Wayne Beard ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and the defendant was remanded back in to custody.

“All options will be open to the judge that passes sentence,” he warned Bowman-Davies.