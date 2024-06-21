The confectionery company is well known for chocolate products including Smarties, Quality Street and Milkybar.

Also part of the Nestle range is KitKat.

KitKat Chunky was first launched back in 1999 and since then there have been a number of limited edition spin-off flavours released including Caramel, Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Biscoff, Chocolate Fudge, and New York Cheesecake.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

Nestle announces release of new limited-edition KitKat Chunky chocolate bar

Nestle has now announced the release of the latest addition to the KitKat Chunky family - Crunchy Double Chocolate.

The new KitKat Chunky bar features a chocolate crispy wafer coated in smooth milk chocolate.

Nestle said the KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate promises the ultimate "chocolate experience" for even the biggest fans.

Assistant Brand Manager for KitKat, Torin Zieboll, said: "We're super excited about this new limited edition KitKat Chunky bar because it does such a good job of combining a delicious taste with an exciting texture.

"With double the chocolate and tasty crunch, we think the KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate will become an instant favourite among Chunky fans."

Where to get the new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate

The new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate - which has a recommended retail price (RRP) of 75p - will be released exclusively at Sainsbury's and SPAR stores across the UK on Thursday, June 27.

It will then become available in other stores across the country from July 8.

This limited-edition KitKat Chunky 42g bar also comes in a wrapper that is recyclable if taken back to most UK supermarkets.

RECOMMENDED READING:

New Nestle chocolates in 2024

This is not the first new chocolate bar released by Nestle in 2024.

The confectionery company has already launched a number of new products this year including a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and choco-hazelnut.