Neyland Football Club is the oldest club by original name in the Pembrokeshire league.

The events include a Junior Football Festival, Reunion Evening, Indoor Mini Fun day and a Curry & Quiz evening.

The Reunion Evening will take place on September 7, featuring guest speakers, live music, a food buffet, an auction and the presentation of Honorary Life Vice Presidents certificates.

Some of the mini and junior sides from 2016-2017 taken at their presentation evening at the Athletic Club Hall. (Image: Tony Organ)

The first season of Neyland Ladies. (Image: Tony Organ) All former registered players are invited to the reunion with their partners and are allocated on a first come first serve basis before the deadline of August 30.

Tickets will cost between £10 and £12 and can be purchased from any member of the management team.

For more information, send an email to Gary Holman at garyholman@btinternet.com or message Tony Morgan on 07856 075 634.

The last Neyland reunion was held in 1999 and the event received a great response from former players.

Neyland has an extensive history and five of its young players are on the books at Swansea City Football Club.

The club’s most successful period came during the post-war years from 1946 – 1950 when the senior team remained in the First Division and won the special ‘Victory Cup.’

The club’s most successful period was during the post-war years. (Image: Tony Organ) It was during this time when Neyland was known as Neyland United – a name that stemmed from the abolishment of Llanstadwell FC prior to the war, leaving Neyland to take on players who might otherwise have signed for the village club.

During the same period, the Neyland youth team was undefeated in three years, winning the reestablished youth division and lifting the Wiltshire Cup in successive seasons.

In the 70s, Neyland achieved successive promotions from the Third division to the First Division in addition to beating the team of the 70s, Fishguard Sports in the Senior Cup.

Senior Cup Finalists. Back Row, left to right: Ian Baker, Mikey Chandler, Henry Durrant, Andrew Kemp, Patrick Hannon, Wayne Parry, Nicky Koomen, Aaron McQuillan, Scott Jones. Front row: Andrew Davies, Ollie Marshall, Nathan Warlow, Sean Hannon (captain), Gary Power, Paul Hannon, Jeremy Evans, Mark Edwards. (Image: Tony Organ) Then, from 2003 to 2005, Neyland captured consecutive promotions again from the Third Division to the First division.

However, the 125th anniversary this year coincidences with Neyland men’s first team finishing second bottom of the table and getting relegated to division two.

Still, the 14 girls’ team have achieved league and cup doubles this year while other under 13 and under 14 teams won their respective West Wales cups a few seasons ago.

Neyland share its 125th anniversary this year with professional football clubs such as Barcelona and Cardiff City.

The oldest Pembrokeshire League table (1906) indicates the founding member teams: The Wiltshire Regiment, Pembroke Dock Athletic Club, Milford, Royal Dockyard Apprentices, Llanreath, Neyland and the Royal Garrison Artillery.