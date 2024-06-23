A freshly inked agreement secures ongoing funding for the ranger service on the military ranges of South Pembrokeshire.

This news follows after senior staff from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority met at Castlemartin Range to affirm their longstanding association.

Their alignment ensures secure and sustainable public access and recreational opportunities, while also conserving the unique and rare wildlife that prospers alongside military training.

Some meeting attendees were given first-hand observation of razorbills and guillemots colonies amassing for the breeding season at Stack Rocks, hosted by Lt Col Richard Pope and Major John Poole.

The current Castlemartin ranger, Lynne Houlston, said: "This role is not only vital in ensuring that the area remains accessible to the public when military use allows, but also that the many rare and special plants, birds and animals of the range are safeguarded."

Essential components of her role include enabling visits and activities such as climbing, and ensuring minimal disturbance to the nesting sites of the protected species.

Chief executive of NRW, Clare Pillman, said: "Working with our partners to ensure this role and partnership agreement continues is so important to us at Natural Resources Wales.

"The conservation of the many special species found at Castlemartin Range is vital to ensure their sustainability in the future.

"The ranger role enables this to happen alongside allowing visitors to enjoy the beautiful landscape for recreational purposes, which has benefits for wellbeing and allows nature and people to thrive together."

The renewal of such a vital collaboration was welcomed by chief executive of the park authority, Tegryn Jones.

Commenting on the importance of the ranger's role, Mr Jones said: "We are delighted to welcome the renewal of this important partnership.

"The Castlemartin Range offers some of the most dramatic coastal scenery in Wales, and it’s vital that we ensure this can be enjoyed by visitors in a way that protects its special wildlife."

Adding to this, DIO principal environmental manager, Richard Brooks said: "DIO is delighted to be joining NRW and PCNPA in signing the next iteration of this important partnership.

"Lynne has been in post for 21 years and, supported by a seasonal ranger, has clearly demonstrated the key benefits of this joint funded ranger service.

"The role plays a key part in the successful integration of public access, wildlife management and monitoring and military training and activity."

For those interested in experiencing the landscape first-hand, several guided walks exploring the history, wildlife, and archaeology of the Castlemartin Range are planned for the summer months.

Further details and booking information can be obtained on the Pembrokeshire Coast website.