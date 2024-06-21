The pay increase, decided through lengthy negotiations, will be implemented over six months.

More than 300 drivers working from Swansea, Bridgend, Ammanford, Port Talbot, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest depots will benefit.

They'll also have improved overtime and weekend rates.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is an excellent result and demonstrates the power of having Unite in your corner to improve jobs, pay and conditions."

Furthermore, regional co-ordinating officer Sarah Davies emphasised Unite's intent to strengthen this deal in future negotiations, asserting: "Our members at First Cymru recognise the importance of being represented by Unite and all workers looking for a better deal should join Unite and get their colleagues to join too."