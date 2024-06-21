Stephen Haydn James is known to be a regular visitor to the Tenby area.

He does not belong to a specific address and reports indicate that he sleeps outside near the coastline.

Stephen spends time in Tenby. (Image: Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police) Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police posted the following appeal:

“Can you help us trace Stephen Haydn James, wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements?

“Stephen is 52 years old, and of no fixed address, but is known to spend a significant amount of time in the Tenby area. Information also suggests he sometimes sleeps rough along the coastline.

“If you have seen him, or know where he might be, please get on touch:

https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

Direct message us on social media or call 101.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”