The heart-warming event, Johnny’s Fundraising Lunch, took place on May 27 at The Old Point House, a quaint 15th-century pub perched on Angle Bay's coast.

Held in memory of Johnny Allen-Mirehouse, the event saw a fantastic turnout from friends, family, and locals.

Jonathan Williams, The Old Point House's owner, and the Paul Sartori team collaborated to host the event.

Mr Allen-Mirehouse's widow, Rosie, acknowledged the vital assistance she had received from the hospice enabling him to spend his final days surrounded by family in his beloved Angle home.

On a gloriously sunny bank holiday, guests honoured his memory by indulging in his favourite treat – a homemade pie and cider.

There was a festive air with the Paul Sartori Community Choir filling the day with melodious tunes.

Guests took part in a raffle with prizes donated by The Old Point House, Pro Nails Wales, Andrew Price Hairdressers, Barti Rum, and tickets for That’ll be the Day.

The hospice expressed its immense gratitude for the generous donation of £2,661.71 garnered from the event.

The amount will go a long way in helping the Paul Sartori Foundation continue to offer much-needed services.

Keen to build on this year's success, the event will be held again on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26, 2025.

Tickets and other future events will be announced on the Paul Sartori website.

The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service, established in memory of Father Paul Sartori, is a charity supporting people with cancer and with life-limiting conditions.

The hospice operates an open referral system, with 15 per cent of referrals from patients, family and friends.

Registered as a charity in 1982, the hospice celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.

It serves the community irrespective of faith, as testament to the compassionate spirit of Father Sartori.