The group met with Edward Morgan, Group ESG Manager, who gave an outline of the journey Castell Howell has taken to get where they are today.

From small rural farm beginnings in Carmarthenshire in 1988, Castell Howell Foods now have six depots across Wales with sites at Cross Hands, Porthmadog, Chirk, Avonmouth, Merthyr and a cash and carry in Carmarthen.

All stock is kept at the main site in Cross Hands, being delivered by lorry to the other sites.

The family run business is extremely proud of their rural Welsh roots and one of their core values is to supply and promote local produce as part of their offering to customers.

Each year, the company invests millions of pounds on regional produce and services from Welsh suppliers and manufacturers, assisting in providing a platform for their products to reach the market.

Castell Howell has 800 colleagues, and their aim has always been to offer ‘The Complete Catering Solution’. Their product range comprises of over 14,000 lines and services allows them to meet their high standards.

The group were told about Castell Howell’s environmental credentials and how they have a new carbon reduction plan that was introduced in January 2024. They are hoping for a gradual decrease, with emissions measured by kg of product sold.

As the company supply products to a number of schools and care homes in 17 of Wales’ local authorities they are constantly being asked about their environmental statistics. Edward Morgan told the group that now decisions are made based 30% on price and 70% on other values, including the environment and social value, whereas 10 years ago, this would have been the other way around.

The group also heard about Castell Howell’s work with schools and how they are trying to create a demand for red meat, particularly Welsh lamb, with children before they get to canteen age as they are the next generation of consumers.

During the morning visit, the group had an insightful tour around the depot and learnt that some of their top selling items are fresh Welsh milk, cream and butter, closely followed by Welsh beef, lamb and pork.

Leanne Davies, member of the NFU Cymru Next Generation Group said: “I’d like to thank Castell Howell and particularly Edward Morgan for the fascinating talk and tour around the depot. It was interesting to hear about their product lines, their environmental work and how the business plans to progress in the coming years.”