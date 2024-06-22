The funds, amounting to more than £70,000, come from the Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and will support environmental and sustainability projects.

The SDF, which consists of money allocated from the Welsh Government Sustainable Landscapes Sustainable Places Fund, assists community-led projects in and around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

These projects are crucial in reducing carbon emissions and combatting the climate emergency.

In this recent funding round, Southern Roots Organics, Narberth Museum, and the Crymych Arms Community Pub obtained grants to install Solar PV systems.

Simultaneously, the Narberth and District Community and Sports Association will use their funding to enhance their present Solar PV system and improve their squash court lighting efficiency.

The benefits are two-fold.

Not only will they create new low-carbon electricity, but they'll also decrease ongoing electricity costs for the funded organisations.

Cosheston Community Hall also reaped the benefits, receiving funding to build a bike shed which encourages cycling to the hall, hence promoting sustainability within the community.

SDF funding has enabled Marloes village to retrofit its clock with energy-conserving and Dark-Skies-friendly illumination, reducing energy usage and light pollution.

The VC Gallery too, has seen benefit from the fund, getting money to install more energy-efficient windows and doors, thus contributing to lower carbon emissions.

Jamie Leatham from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority commented on the strides the fund is making to combat climate change.

He said, "These grants represent our continued commitment to addressing the climate emergency, supporting community-led projects that improve sustainability and reduce carbon emissions.

"By funding initiatives like Solar PV installations, energy-efficiency upgrades, and sustainable transportation solutions, we are helping our communities to reduce emissions, generate their own low-carbon energy, and raise awareness to promote a greener, more resilient future for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park."

More information about the SDF can be found on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority website.