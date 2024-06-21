David Wyn Williams, aged 43, of Borth has been found guilty of four sexual offences, including rape, against two children he targeted during their childhood.

During the trial, the court heard that following the disclosure of non-recent sexual offences by one victim, an investigation was started by Dyfed-Powys Police officer DC Lynette Jones.

Despite the non-recent nature of the allegations, and with no DNA evidence, DC Jones remained determined - and following extensive enquiries, a further victim was identified.

Following a thorough and complex investigation, including work with Interpol officials and the Portuguese authorities for witness engagement, the evidence was provided to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised two charges of rape, one of attempted rape and two of sexual activity with a child.

The trial was originally set to be heard at Swansea Crown Court in January of this year, however, was adjourned and heard before a Jury during the week of May 13.

Following deliberations of just three hours, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on offences of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Williams received a 16-year prison sentence and is subject to indefinite sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention orders.

Detective Inspector Sam Gregory said: “I would like to commend the victims for their bravery and strength throughout this investigation.

“Williams is a sexual predator who had no regard for his victims, who were children.

“I hope this case serves as inspiration to others who may fear speaking out against abusers.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to please come forward and get the support you rightly deserve.”

• For details of support services and how to report a sexual offence, including non-recent incidents, visit https://bit.ly/reportsexualoffences

• If you have been a victim of a crime, report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

• Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org