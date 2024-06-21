Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched at 6pm along with the coastguard rescue helicopter, two air ambulances, a land ambulance and several local coastguard rescue teams.

The climber was reported to have fallen 40 feet onto rocks while climbing at St Govans.

Tenby RNLI Lifeboat’s volunteer crew made best speed to the area, some 12 miles west of the station and arrived on scene at the same time as the helicopters.

Two of the lifeboat’s casualty care-trained crew members went ashore in the Y-boat to assist a coastguard paramedic, who had been winched down to the casualty.

Once stabilised, more lifeboat crew went ashore to assist in immobilising and carrying the stretcher to a safe area from where it could be winched up to the helicopter.

Once in the air, the injured climber was landed at the top of the cliff where the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service doctor and paramedics were waiting to treat him.

The lifeboat then stood down and returned to station, arriving at 8.20pm.

“This was a great example of multiple agencies working together to assist a casualty,” said a lifeboat spokesperson.