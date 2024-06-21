The event, held jointly between NFU Cymru, Pembrokeshire Young Farmers and FUW, will take place at Gelli Fawr, Cwm Gwaun on Wednesday 26th June at 7pm.

The audience will get the chance to hear from the Ceredigion & Preseli general election candidates about their policies surrounding agriculture.

Pembrokeshire NFU Cymru county chairman, Simon Davies, said: “I look forward to welcoming our political party candidates for the area along to our hustings.

"With the ever-changing political climate, it will be great to hear from them about how they plan to represent the people of Ceredigion & Preseli should they get elected in July.

"The meeting is open to all NFU Cymru members so please come along and hear what they have to say.”