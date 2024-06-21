A local lifeboat was launched at the request of Dyfed-Powys Police following concerns for the welfare of a man off the Pembrokeshire Coast.
Angle RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 5.47am on Sunday, June 16, after police had received a call reporting a welfare concern for an individual near Hakin Point at around 5am.
The lifeboat proceeded to a discreet location amongst the moorings in Cunjic Bay, Hakin.
The man was located and was returned to his family to receive appropriate support.
With the incident successfully resolved, the lifeboat and crew were stood down to return to station.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call reporting a welfare concern at around 5am on Sunday, June 16.
“Officers attended Hakin Point, where the man was located and returned to his family to receive appropriate support.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here