Angle RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 5.47am on Sunday, June 16, after police had received a call reporting a welfare concern for an individual near Hakin Point at around 5am.

The lifeboat proceeded to a discreet location amongst the moorings in Cunjic Bay, Hakin.

The man was located and was returned to his family to receive appropriate support.

With the incident successfully resolved, the lifeboat and crew were stood down to return to station.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call reporting a welfare concern at around 5am on Sunday, June 16.

“Officers attended Hakin Point, where the man was located and returned to his family to receive appropriate support.”