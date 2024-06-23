A countryside lodge in Pembrokeshire with a jacuzzi hot tub is on the market for £159,950.
Located in Kilgetty, the property has two bedrooms, two parking spaces, an open plan kitchen lounge, a family bathroom and an extensive decking area.
The jacuzzi is based on the outside patio area where there is a beautiful view of the natural landscape surrounding the lodge.
One of the bedrooms is a master suite with a king-size bed, extra storage space and en-suite shower room, containing a heated towel rail and a tiled shower cubicle.
Meanwhile, the other bedroom consists of built-in bunk beds, a separate single bed, built-in wardrobe and carpeted flooring.
In the open plan lounge, there is an electric fire, smart TV, patio doors that open out to the large outside decking area alongside kitchen essentials such as a dishwasher, fridge and breakfast bar.
The family bathroom is partly tiled with a bathtub, wash hand basin, toilet and heated towel rail.
Furthermore, outside the property, to the side of the lodge, there is a well-maintained lawn and patio area.
Those who stay at the holiday home can also benefit from excellent facilities at Croft County Park such as an indoor heated swimming pool, gym, children’s park and Charlie’s Restaurant and Bar.
However, the lodge cannot be used a main residence because the holiday park is open from March 1 to November 30.
For more information about the property, visit the listing on Rightmove.
