The beach is based between Old Castle Head and Lydstep Point near Manorbier Village where it is characterised by high cliffs, caves and a wide area of golden sand at low tide.

There are also blowholes, chasms, red sandstone and a range of wildlife at Skrinkle Haven.

Skrinkle Haven Beach is defined by it's high cliffs. (Image: Google Maps) To see the beauty of Skrinkle Haven, visitors must make there way down some steep steps – caution is advised for children or the elderly as the tide comes in quickly.

Alternatively, a picnic site exists at the top of the pathway which provides stunning views of the beach.

There is a range of wildlife at Skrinkle Haven. (Image: Google Maps) Skrinkle Haven also has nearby parking and is dog friendly.

Furthermore, next to Skrinkle Haven you can find the Church Doors beach, separated only by a small limestone headland.

When the tide is out you can walk from Skrinkle Haven to Church Doors, or you can use a pathway through a cave which takes you to the headland.

The closest town to Skrinkle Haven Beach is Tenby where a range of shops and restaurants can be found.

Dogs are allowed at Skrinkle Haven Beach. (Image: Google Maps)