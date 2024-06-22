Skrinkle Haven Beach is one of the most splendid beaches in Pembrokeshire.

The beach is based between Old Castle Head and Lydstep Point near Manorbier Village where it is characterised by high cliffs, caves and a wide area of golden sand at low tide.

There are also blowholes, chasms, red sandstone and a range of wildlife at Skrinkle Haven.

To see the beauty of Skrinkle Haven, visitors must make there way down some steep steps – caution is advised for children or the elderly as the tide comes in quickly.

Alternatively, a picnic site exists at the top of the pathway which provides stunning views of the beach.

Skrinkle Haven also has nearby parking and is dog friendly.

Furthermore, next to Skrinkle Haven you can find the Church Doors beach, separated only by a small limestone headland.

When the tide is out you can walk from Skrinkle Haven to Church Doors, or you can use a pathway through a cave which takes you to the headland.

The closest town to Skrinkle Haven Beach is Tenby where a range of shops and restaurants can be found.

Dogs are allowed at Skrinkle Haven Beach.