Llanreithan Mill is located close to the sought after villages of Mathry and Croesgoch.

(Image: West Wales Properties)

The property briefly comprises of an open plan kitchen/breakfast room with an oil fired Alpha range cooker which also provides the central heating.

(Image: West Wales Properties)

The ground floor of the property has three reception rooms, a lounge with vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove, a further reception/bedroom with a mezzanine floor. It also has a downstairs WC, a hardwood conservatory with underfloor heating, a utility room and downstairs bathroom.

(Image: West Wales Properties)

On the first floor are two double bedrooms with solid wood flooring.

(Image: West Wales Properties)

The property boasts endless character features, including, but not limited to, exposed beams and stonework, cast iron fireplace and hardwood sash windows.

(Image: West Wales Properties)

Externally the property is located down a long private driveway with a parking area at the end.

The entire land measures approximately 24 acres of pasture land.

(Image: West Wales Properties)

To the front and rear of the cottage are pretty garden areas with various outbuildings including the old mill and greenhouse. There is also a single garage allowing for further parking .

(Image: West Wales Properties)

“Properties such as Llanreithan Mill don't come available often,” said agents West Wales Properties. “Viewing is highly recommended in order to fully appreciate the charm and tranquillity on offer.”

Llanreithan Mill is on the market with West Wales Properties for £675,000.

For more information and to book a viewing, phone West Wales Properties on 01437 762 626, email admin@westwalesproperties.co.uk or pop into the branch at 12 Victoria House, Haverfordwest.