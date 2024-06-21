Castell Coffi, run by Ian Crawford and his wife Leigh, first opened in February this year and has become wildly popular.

The shop, near Caldicot Castle, has become a hit with followers and tourists alike loving the coffee and freshly homemade Welsh cakes that are served hot throughout the day.

Regulars aren't the only visitors, with Channel 4 currently in the area filming series two of their comedy-drama The Change, and crew members and cast regularly popping in for some lunch on their breaks.

Ian and Leigh were shell-shocked, however, when a Hollywood A-list actor paid them a surprise visit earlier this month.

Mackenzie Crook, star of the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and BBC comedy Detectorists, visited Castell Coffi on Wednesday, June 12 and gave Ian the shock of a lifetime.

Ian Crawford said he was 'shocked' to meet one of his favourite actors Mackenzie Crook in his 'humble family shop' (Image: Ian Crawford) He said: "We've seen our welsh cakes get a great reputation, but to see Mackenzie Crook standing in front of me in our humble family run shop was a bit of shock.

"I was amazed when he said he wanted some of my Welsh cakes, and when he and the rest of the team ordered food, I knew we needed to impress."

Castell Coffi's Welsh cakes, made fresh from a recipe handed down by Ian's mother, have already gained a major reputation as a favourite of many, with people coming from Cardiff, Newport and Bristol to try them.

Ian continued: "Mackenzie's probably one of my favourite actors, so it was lovely to meet him, and he was so nice.

"It seems we did manage to impress as the crew keeping coming back for takeaways and more welsh cakes."

Castell Coffi's Welsh cakes have gained a great reputation, with people coming from Cardiff and Bristol to try them (Image: Ian Crawford) According to Ian, the cast and crew of The Change are set to be in the area for a few more months during filming, so he is looking forward to the possibility of having another visit from the A-list actor.

He added: "I'm still reeling from the shock of serving one of my favourite Hollywood actors, although I'm sure it will wear off in a few years!"

If you would like to try a Castell Coffi Welsh cake, you can visit the shop near Caldicot Castle between the hours of 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and keep up to date by visiting their group on Facebook.