La Liste has revealed the winners of its 2024 Pastry Awards with one UK bakery (Lannan Bakery in Scotland) claiming a major accolade and more than 150 others making the list of the world's best.

The long list of the world's best bakeries features 198 sites from across the UK from locations including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and North Wales.

The UK bakeries among the best in the world

The UK bakeries among the best in the world, according to La Liste, can be seen in the map below:

Ceredigion bakery named among the best in the world

Crwst (Cardigan)

Crwst - located in Cardigan - was one of five Welsh bakeries named among the best in the world by La Liste.

The bakery specialises in making everything from scratch including sourdough loaves, brioche doughnuts, and cinnamon swirls, according to the Crwst website.

"The bakery is a busy space where we work diligently to create delicious treats for our Crwstomers to enjoy," the website continues.

"Our breads and sourdough contain only a handful of ingredients: organic Shipton Mill flour, water, salt and organic yeast (in our yeasted breads).

"We use no additives or preservatives to synthetically boost softness or extend shelf-life, we just use the time, discipline and skill creating ‘real’ bread on a daily basis."

It is popular among visitors, boasting a 4.5 out of five rating on Tripadvisor, from 480 reviews (at the time of writing).

It has been described as "amazing", "always fantastic" and "the best".

One guest, describing their experience at the Crwst Bakery, said: "Great place, tasty, fresh food (best cinnamon buns we have tasted in a long time), good coffee, lovely building and friendly staff/front of the house.

"Definitely recommend booking as it gets busy."

While another person added: "What a great place to stop for food or a snack, great quality and brilliant service.

"Definitely go again, Dog friendly and plenty of room."