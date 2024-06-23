A MAN has been accused of assaulting a woman and a child in Haverfordwest.
Alun Haden, 29, of Fleming Crescent in Haverfordwest, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences of assault by beating.
Haden was alleged to have attacked a woman and a child on June 18.
Appearing in the dock on June 20, the defendant pleaded not guilty to each of the offences.
Haden was granted bail, and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 5 for trial.
