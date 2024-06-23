Jamie Norman, 39, of Elm Lane, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

It was alleged that between May 13 and 30, Norman contacted a woman, her friends and her family to find out where she was so he could try to meet her and attempt to engage in a relationship with her.

He was also accused of turning up at her home and her workplace.

The court heard that Norman’s actions caused his victim serious alarm or distress and had a “substantial effect” on her day-to-day life.

Norman pleaded guilty to stalking at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 18, and was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £154 surcharge.

The woman was granted a five-year restraining order against Norman.