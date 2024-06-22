A CARELESS driver span out of control across a junction and hit another car.
Martin Mann, 25, of Parc Maen Hir in Letterston, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with driving without due care and attention.
It was alleged that Mann was driving at an “inappropriate speed” in a Vauxhall Astra on Station Road on October 23.
The driver used the handbrake, but span out of control and careered across the junction with the A40. He crashed in to the rear of a passing vehicle, causing that vehicle to spin and crash in to metal railings.
The court heard that the driver of the other vehicle sustained a slight head injury and both vehicles sustained damage.
Mann pleaded guilty to careless driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 19.
He was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £176 surcharge and costs of £110. He was also hit with seven points on his licence.
