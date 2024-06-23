Macaulay Carter, 28, of Willow End in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.

Carter was alleged to have been driving an Audi A3 on Hazel Bank Hill in Llanstadwell on May 25. The defendant’s car didn’t have a valid MOT certificate.

The court heard that Carter crashed, causing damage to a Volkswagen Golf, an Audi A3, and a Land Rover Discovery.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant failed to stop following the crash, and also caused a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position.

When breathalysed, he recorded having 93 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Carter appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 18, where he switched his pleas to guilty.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Carter was ordered to pay £200 in costs and a £114 surcharge, and was banned from driving for three years.