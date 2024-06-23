Op Tredegar relates to a large-scale family run conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, by an organised crime group (OCG) headed by brothers Thomas Davies, 38, and Jack Davies, 37, based in the Rhondda valleys.

Thomas Davies arranged the purchase of multi kilogram amounts of cocaine from several different sources which were then driven to South Wales by couriers at his request. These drugs were then cut down into lower purity cocaine and sold on in varying amounts from kilograms to grams.

Thomas and Jack’s parents - Jacqueline Davies, 59, and Byron Davies, 66, had pivotal roles in laundering large amounts of criminal money for their sons. Over £57,000 cash was seized from a safe found within Bryon Davies property.

Thomas’s partner Nicole Locke, 31, acted as a street dealer for the OCG, dealing with the day to day “gram” customers. Nicole also turned the cocaine in to crack cocaine with a process called “washing”.

Christopher Adams, 39, Scott Alway, 35, and Steven Evans, 38, all acted as couriers for this OCG, traveling across the country to pick up multi kilogram amounts of cocaine for onward sale within the South Wales area.

When Steven Evans was arrested officers discovered £23,000 cash in a safe and enquiries revealed he also had over £50,000 unexplained cash within his bank accounts.

Gavin Etchell,42, also acted as a courier prior to his arrest in July 2020 however he was also a high-level street dealer, supplying “ounce” amounts of cocaine to local street dealers.

On July 23, 2020, Etchell was stopped by police on the A40 Trunk Road, Monmouth, driving his BMW.

He was arrested for a separate matter, however his two mobile phones were seized and subsequently downloaded.

From the data located within these phones it was apparent he was supplying cocaine on behalf of someone later identified as Thomas Davies.

On February 9, 2021, officers executed a number of search warrants targeting the Davies brothers.

Over two kilograms of cocaine were recovered, along with 50 kilograms of cutting agent, two hydraulic drug presses and electric mixing blenders.

All were located in a man-made drugs factory, set up in the garage at the rear of a property on Partridge Road, Trealaw.

The garage was being rented by Thomas and Jack for £50 per month which was facilitated by their father Byron Davies.

Horror gang: Thomas Davies, Jack Davies, Jacqueline Davies, Christopher Adams, Gavin Hayward Etchell, Scott Headley Alway, Steven John Evans (Image: SWP)

Charges and sentences of Rhondda valleys crime family

Thomas Davies, 38, from Buckley Road, Trealaw, Tonypandy

Conspiracy to supply cocaine – 16 years.

Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine – 8 years to run concurrently.

Enter into/ become concerned in an arrangement to facilitate acquisition or control of criminal property (Setting up a shell company – Valley Self Storage to launder the proceeds) – 2 years concurrent.

Thomas Davies (Image: SWP)

Jack Davies, 37, from Buckley Road, Trealaw, Tonypandy

Conspiracy to supply cocaine – 13 years 7 months.

Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine – 6 years to run concurrently.

Enter into/ become concerned in an arrangement to facilitate acquisition or control of criminal property (Setting up a shell company – Valley Self Storage to launder the proceeds) – 2 years concurrent.

Brother Jack Davies (Image: SWP)

Jacqueline Davies, 59, from Buckley Road, Trealaw, Tonypandy – 2 years

Concerned in the offer to supply cocaine -

Enter into/become concerned in an arrangement to facilitate acquisition or control of criminal property - XX years imprisonment concurrent.

Mother Jacqueline Davies (Image: SWP)

Nicole Caroline Locke, 31, from Pergwm Street, Trealaw, Tonypandy

Conspiracy to supply cocaine – 2 years suspended for 2 years.

Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine - 2 years suspended for 2 years.

Byron Davies, 66, from Heol Trecastell, Caerphilly – 1 year 7 months suspended for 2 years.





Enter into/become concerned in an arrangement to facilitate acquisition or control of criminal property (Setting up a shell company – Valley Self Storage to launder proceeds –

Scott Headley Alway, 35, from Heather Close, Trealaw, Tonypandy

Conspiracy to supply cocaine – 9 years.

Steven John Evans, 38, from Trealaw Road, Trealaw, Tonypandy

Conspiracy to supply cocaine – 8 years 9 months.

Possession of criminal property – 1 year to run concurrently.

Gavin Hayward Etchell, 42, currently in HMP Parc – 8 years

Conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Failure to comply with a Serious Crime Prevention Order

Christopher Adams, 39, from Kenry Street, Tonypandy