The trio were charged with offences including obstructing police officers, careless driving, and harassment.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

JACK MORGAN, 28, of The Green in Pembroke, has been in court after admitting obstructing two police officers.

Morgan was alleged to have wilfully obstructed the two officers in Fishguard on June 13.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 14.

He was fined a total of £160 and must pay costs of £85.

SZYMON SUSKA, 30, of Albert Road in Halifax, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of careless driving.

Suska was driving a Renault Master on the A477 Cleddau Bridge on September 24. Llanelli Magistrates’ Court was told the defendant’s car overtook another vehicle on a right-hand bend whilst his view was restricted – and almost crashed in to an oncoming vehicle.

The incident was recorded on a dashcam.

Suska was found guilty after an offence of driving without due care and attention was proved in his absence on May 22.

The defendant was ordered to pay a £440 fine, costs of £110 and a £176 surcharge. He had six points added to his licence, and was banned for six months for accumulating too many points.

MARIE THOMAS, 38, of Beach Road in Llanreath area of Pembroke Dock, has denied harassment.

Thomas was alleged to have harassed another person between August 24 last year and April 24 this year. She was accused of continually texted and messaged the complainant on social media.

She pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

Thomas was granted bail, and will appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court for trial on July 24.