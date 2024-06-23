The major multi-sport event took place in Tenby between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23.

Setting off for the swim in positive spirits. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

On Friday, the event opened with youngsters taking part in the LCWKinder surf run and run on Tenby's North Beach, ahead of the 2.4 mile Wales Swim from the beach.

Saturday saw the main 112-mile sportive, which saw cyclists head from Tenby up to Tavernspite, back down to Sageston, past Pembroke and out to near Angle, before returning to Tenby.

Supporters lined the course to encourage those taking part. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Competitors had the option to instead take part in two other cycling events – a 70-mile and a 42-mile course – on Saturday.

On Sunday, athletes took part in the marathon, half marathon, and the Wales 10K and 5K.

A runner waves to the camera during the marathon. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Athletes were able to pick the events which suited them best, but then those who completed the longest events – the 2.4 mile swim, the 112-mile cycle, and the marathon – earned a fourth medal.

A full gallery of pictures from across the Long Course Weekend can be viewed at the top of the page.