The Haydn Miller was launched at around 5pm on Friday, June 21 after the coastguard received a call from a boat with propeller issues in the Milford Haven waterway.

Angle RNLI had initially responded to the callout, however they were diverted to a separate callout following reports of a person being cut off by the tide.

As the Haydn Miller was passing Old Castle Head, the coastguard confirmed that Angle lifeboat had completed its tasking and was heading to help the stranded boat.

Tenby RNLI’s crew was stood down, and they headed back to the station.

As the lifeboat was passing Caldey Island, they received a call from the coastguard asking the team to investigate reports that several tourists were stranded there after missing the last boat earlier in the day.

The Haydn Miller collected the tourists from the jetty, and the lifeboat arrived back at the station at 6pm.