Officers at South Wales Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in the Chapel Wood area of Pentwyn in Cardiff, after the man was found just before 7am on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police has confirmed the death is "being treated as unexplained at this time."

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

The family is currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Officer DI Lamerton, senior investigating officer on the case, has appealed for witnesses or those with more information to come forward, as they may be able to help them with their investigations.

Witnesses or locals with more information can contact the South Wales Police, quoting reference 2400206063 via LiveChat or via social media channels.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.